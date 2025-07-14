By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Three extraordinary stories this week should have all of us stepping back and thinking anew about immigration, immigration enforcement, and how the way we address it speaks to who we are as a people.

In so doing, we will come to appreciate that the same vitriol that defines what is happening nationally is increasingly apparent in the way we talk about not only immigrants — but those we deem to be “locals” and those who come from “outside.”

‘Migration’ Is a Global Issue

The Economist’s cover story this week is “Scrap the Asylum System: And Build Something Better.” It focuses on the global issues dealing with asylum — no, America is not alone. (For a brief overview of the U.S., immigration, and asylum, see the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services department website.)

The article recognizes that the system built in response to post-World War II Europe is no longer up to dealing with our problems today. “It cannot,” the authors wrote, “cope with a world of proliferating conflict, cheap travel, and huge wage disparities.” It further recognizes that the asylum system is being gamed.

The size of the problem is mind-numbing. The article reports that “around 123m people have been displaced by conflict, disaster or persecution, three times more than in 2010, partly because wars are lasting longer.”

It recognizes that these people have a right to seek “safety,” but it also notes that safety does not need to mean “access to a rich country’s labor market.” Indeed, wealthy nations can’t solve the problem. “In 2023,” the writers note, “OECD countries received 2.7m claims for asylum — a record number, but a pinprick compared with the size of the problem.

A possible solution? “Looking after refugees closer to home is often much cheaper…. Given limited budgets, rich countries would help far more people by funding refugee agencies properly — which they currently do not — than by housing refugees in first-world hostels or paying armies of lawyers to argue over their cases.”

Helping Those Already Here

Sunday’s New York Times featured the story of Arkansas resident Chris Allred — who is anti-immigrant and favors current deportation practices — and his wife, who is, for now, an Ecuadorian immigrant in the United States illegally.

The piece, “Against Illegal Immigration, but Married to Someone Here Illegally” tracks Allred’s journey as someone who “does not like people who enter the country illegally.” He sees them as “an army of takers” using U.S. services that citizens are left holding the bag to pay for.

And while he doesn’t like Trump, he voted for him specifically because of his hardline on immigration.

Love has a funny way of changing people’s minds, however.

“I’m a walking contradiction,” Allred told the Times reporter.

He decided with his now-wife to pursue gaining her citizenship legally. It was an eye-opening experience into the complexity — indeed, the near impossibility of navigating — of the U.S. immigration system.

Allred’s wife was forced to choose — file for asylum, or leave the country.

Allred is now learning Spanish and preparing to become an emigrant, as he and his wife will move to Ecuador and try to establish their life.

Asked how the experience changed him, Allred said he was now “a little softer, a little more aware, a little more compassionate” about those here illegally.

Targeting ‘the Other’

Personal experience of “the other” is the best tool against the xenophobic excesses that define our current concerns with migrants.

Just how out of control our collective xenophobia has become is made clear by a third story this week. A report by the CATO Institute, a libertarian think-tank, has undermined the narrative of Trump and many conservative lawmakers that deportation efforts are merely targeting violent offenders.

“About two-thirds of the immigrants booked into ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention facilities this fiscal year,” wrote David Bier, the report’s author, “had not been convicted of anything. Violent offenders like murderers, rapists and child molesters were less than 7% of ICE book-ins.”

So what has brought us to the point that we can look the other way as the U.S. prepares to give ICE — widely criticized for officers covering their faces during arrests — $170 billion to significantly increase efforts against largely law-abiding people?

It’s not just because Donald Trump is president. It’s because we increasingly have no interaction with those unlike ourselves.

Such interactions are what will make us more “compassionate,” as they have Allred.

Bringing It Home

What these national-level stories have in common is that they remind us that the issues we are facing around immigration and how we treat the other are hardly unique.

There is little we can do — until the 2026 elections, anyway — to reroute the deportation efforts set in motion by the 2024 elections.

There is a great deal we can do, however, to change the way we confront the immigrants and the others who call our region home. And on this front, we all have work to do.

It begins with recognizing that our region is defined by “others.” Hispanics represent the fastest growing ethnic group in the Diamond (Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford). Our communities have far more people that have arrived here since the 1990s than have family roots that trace back prior to that population explosion.

Spotsylvania’s population has grown 150% since 1990, Stafford’s 160%. The result? Families whose roots predate the 1990s are watching the world their families have long called home undergo seismic shifts.

It’s important to understand their attachment families with longer histories here have to the land. But these families must also listen to those who are new to our community, people who also want to build a life for their families.

That we are failing to do so is apparent in the debates we have around growth.

Efforts to erect affordable housing are often met by NIMBY forces. Such forces have largely grounded efforts to launch the long-talked-about and desperately-needed “Downtown Stafford.”

In Fredericksburg, any talk of “density” leads to Council meetings filled with those opposing the effort.

And in Spotsylvania, the tensions between those whose families date back generations, sometimes centuries, and those who have fueled the county’s growth and economy since about 1990 are a constant source of strain. One need look no further than the disaster that for half a decade has been the Spotsylvania County School Board.

These tensions are only to going to worsen as long as we continue to erect walls between the variety of people who call this region home.

Our solutions are social, not political.

And those solutions’ best hope for being resolved rests in our schools.

Our public schools are the great melting pot. Greater numbers and greater varieties of people will gather and interact there than at any other place in our region.

It is the best reason for the region to lean into public education and support our schools.

It is increasingly hard to hate immigrants when you know them and their stories.

It is also hard to ignore the strains that immigrants put on our existing systems.

To find solutions requires both empathy for humans and their struggles, and a clarity of focus about the costs and efforts required to meet those needs.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”