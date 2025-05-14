By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Grace Dunn with family before Germanna Community College's Commencement ceremony on Tuesday. Submitted photos.

Grace Dunn will join her friends and classmates in graduating from Spotsylvania High School on Saturday—but that’s not the first commencement ceremony she’ll have walked in this week.

She also received her associate’s degree from Germanna Community College on Tuesday, and in doing so, has become the first student in Spotsylvania school division history to independently earn 62 college credits while concurrently enrolled in high school.

Dunn started taking online college classes the summer after her freshman year.

“My grandma was a college advisor and I’d been talking to her about it for a while. She said probably the best way to approach going to college and not being in debt for the rest of my life was to get an associates degree at community college,” Dunn said. “But I always knew I wanted to go away after high school. So I decided to try and see how far I could get” taking college classes during high school.

Dunn’s plan was to take between one and three Germanna classes each summer and then enter the Gladys P. Todd Academy Early College for her junior and senior years of high school. However, she learned that she wasn’t eligible to apply for that program because she wouldn’t have completed the math prerequisite.

“When they told me I couldn’t apply, I was disappointed because I thought I wouldn’t be able to get my associates degree,” Dunn recalled. “I had given up, and then summer before senior year, I went to check my credits, and I only needed a couple more.”

Dunn went to see Cara Ballard, the Germanna Community College Career Coach at Spotsylvania High School. Together, they put together a plan for Dunn to complete enough credits during her senior year so she could become the first student to graduate with her associate’s degree outside of the Todd Academy.

All year, Dunn told herself, “I need to get through this and not mess it up, because a lot of people are very excited for me.”

She completed her high school classes and her college classes, along with extracurriculars like student counsel and National Honor’s Society. It wasn’t easy, but she had staunch support from her family, friends, and teachers.

“Ms. Ballard—she’s amazing,” Dunn said. “My choir teacher, Ms. [Faith] Roberts—she has saved me so many times this year from fully quitting. And my best friend Patty has helped me a lot in not going insane.”

Still, she said she almost can’t believe she was successful.

“Now that I’m kind of on the other side of it, it’s like, ‘Whoa,’” she said.

Dunn will be attending James Madison University in the fall. She plans to major in political science and hopes to become a political analyst for a federal government agency.

But before that, she’ll be enjoying her first summer off from school since middle school.

Dunn said her advice to fellow students is “just to see things through.”

“I could have just given up when I found out [I couldn’t apply to the Todd Academy], but I’m very thankful I made the decision to see it through, because something really cool has come out of it,” she said.

Germanna Community College awarded 1,689 degrees, certificates, and credentials to 1,501 graduates at Tuesday’s spring commencement ceremony, according to a press release from the college.

Germanna president Janet Gullickson acknowledges the Class of 2025 at Tuesday's ceremony. Photos by Bryant Cox.

Support the Advance with 20% Off an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription. Right now, we are offering our annual subscription for 20% off - a savings of $16 (new subscribers only).

Annual Subscription - 20% Off

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”