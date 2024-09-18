By FXBG Advance Staff

Election season is back, and FXBG Advance is pleased to once again provide this Voters’ Guide to the citizens of Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

Stay with us from Early Voting (which begins September 20) through Election Day (which is Tuesday, November 5) for information on polling sites, voter registration, precincts, candidate interviews, and analysis of the 2024 election.

Recent Election Articles

Voter Information

Find Your Voting Districts

Virginia underwent redistricting in 2023, and the process has left many voters with questions about their district. The Virginia Department of Elections maintains a clickable map that makes it easy to quickly identify the voting districts throughout the commonwealth.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/redistricting/interactive-map/)

Find Your Polling Place/Apply to Vote by Absentee Ballot

The Virginia Department of Elections maintains a page that allows each voter to find the district they’re registered in. This site also allows voters to apply for an absentee ballot, update their address, and check their voting histories.

Local Election Offices

Early Voting Locations

Caroline County: 212 North Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427. (For more information see the county’s election page.)

Fredericksburg: 601 Caroline Street, Suite 500, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. (For more information see the city’s election page.)

King George Couty: 10459 Courthouse Drive, Suite 102, King George, VA 22485. (For more information see the county’s election page.)

Spotsylvania County: Lee Hill 1 Building - 10300 Spotsylvania Ave, Suite 101, 22408. (For more information see the county’s election page.)

Stafford County: 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford, VA 22554. (For more information see the county’s election page.)

The Candidates

PRESIDENT

Kamala Harris (D) - Campaign Website

Donald Trump (R) - Campaign Website

Jill E. Stein (Green) - Campaign Website

Chase R. Oliver (Libertarian) - Campaign Website

Claudia De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation) - Campaign Website

Cornel R. West (Independent) - Campaign Website

U.S. SENATE

Hung Cao (R) - Campaign Website

Tim Kaine (D) - Campaign Website

U.S. HOUSE

Derrick Anderson (R) - Campaign Website - Interview and Podcast coming late September

Eugene Vindman (D) - Campaign Website - Interview and Podcast coming late September

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month