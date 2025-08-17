By Sue Sargeant

GUEST CONTRIBUTER

Richard E. Toye Sr. (Center) being escorted to the Dorothy Hart Community Center by Moe Petway (R) and Lt. Colonel David James (L)

On Saturday morning the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation held an open house commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end.

Titled “Victory & Valor,” the event took place in the original USO building located at the Dorothy Hart Community Center on Canal St. WWII vehicles including a Red Cross van and military jeep lined neighboring streets.

Alane Callendar joins Sara Toye, wife of guest of honor WWII veteran Seaman First Class U.S Navy Richard E. Toye Sr. All photos by Sue Sargeant

Richard E. Toye Sr. was the guest of honor. A local, Toye was a Seaman First Class US Navy during World War II and immediately re-enlisted for 4 additional years in the U. S. Navy Reserve.

He was escorted into the building by Lt. Colonel David James, who is also HFFI President, and Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP.

Jeff Kent and his son, CNU student Xander Kent, shake hands with Sara Toye, wife, of Richard E. Toye Sr.

Delegate Joshua Cole HD65 presented Mr. Toye with a letter of commendation. A representative of Abigail Spanberger hand delivered a similar document. The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, the 78th Undersecretary of the Navy called Mr. Toye to thank him for his service.

Enduring Freedom prepares to begin their performance of ‘Of Courage & Valor,’ dedicated to Toye.

“Of Courage and Valor” was performed by the Enduring Freedom Honor Team, which honors the Greatest Generation by performing patriotic, World War II, and ‘40s nostalgia music.

The event was sponsored by FXBG Parks and Recreation and HFFI.

