By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The first day of early voting in the November general election was “crazy,” local registrars told the Advance.

Share

“My rough estimate is a million,” Stafford County registrar Anna Hash told the Advance in a tongue-in-cheek email, when asked midway through the day how many people had voted.

The final total of votes cast by the day was 1,380, Hash said.

Jessica Atkinson, general registrar and director of elections for the City of Fredericksburg, said there was a line at 8 a.m. and that by 11 a.m., more than 100 people had cast ballots.

“CRAZY DAY!” wrote Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County registrar, in an email at 1:30 p.m. “We’re at 850 now — my estimate was 1,500-2,000 — so we’ll see!”

In King George, registrar Lorrie Gump said 323 people had voted as of 2:55 p.m.

Early voting started on Friday, September 20, and will continue on weekdays through Friday, November 2. There are two early voting Saturdays—October 26 and November 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Below are the early voting locations and links to voting information in the five local jurisdictions:

In Stafford: Registrar’s Office, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205.

In Spotsylvania: Lee Hill 1 Building, 10300 Spotsylvania Ave, Suite 101. (Note: This is a satellite location, not the registrar’s office.)

In Fredericksburg: Registrar’s Office, 601 Caroline Street, Suite 500.

In Caroline: Registrar’s Office, rear of 212 North Main Street, Bowling Green.

In King George: Registrar’s Office, 10459 Courthouse Drive, Suite 102.

This story has been updated to include the total number of votes cast in Stafford at the end of the day on Friday.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month