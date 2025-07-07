By FXBG Advance Staff

Bishop Michael Burbidge, who leads the Diocese of Arlington, issued a statement today calling for prayer and aid for victims of the flooding in Central Texas.

“I join the faithful of the Diocese of Arlington in fervent prayer for all the victims, for those who are still missing, and all those whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic flash floods that took place in Central Texas over Independence Day weekend,” Burbidge said. “Although heroic rescue efforts by first responders have saved many, the floodwaters from the Guadalupe River claimed the lives of more than 100 persons, including many children at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.”

Burbidge’s statement encourages “those in the Diocese of Arlington and all people of goodwill” to donate to relief efforts being carried out by Catholic Charities USA.

One hundred percent of donations will go towards relief and recovery efforts.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”