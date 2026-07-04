FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
20m

Twelve score and ten years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

Reply
Share
Linda Thornton's avatar
Linda Thornton
33m

A general comment regarding voting…. If you voted by mail in the past election, and plan to vote in person, either on Election Day or beforehand, contact your local registrar well in advance to change your voting method.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture