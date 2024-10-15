FXBG Advance

Cathy Walker
Oct 16

It is so nice to see the Renato's folks getting the kudos they should be receiving for all their outreach programs to support our community. They are the epitome of the Good Samaritan story which encourages us all to love and support our neighbors, regardless of who they are and they do just that...no questions asked. God bless them for their sincere love for this community.

