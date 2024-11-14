By Martin Davis

William Crawley has been a history professor at the University of Mary Washington for 55 years, the last 21 of which he has led the Great Lives lecture series which now carries his name. Crawley has passed the reigns to his student, who on Tuesday evening introduced this year’s lineup of Great Lives lectures.

How does one celebrate a person stepping aside after 55 years at the same organization?

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino found an appropriate way to wish history professor and founder of the Great Lives Lecture Series — William Crawley — a well-earned retirement on Tuesday night at the kick-off event for the 22nd annual Great Lives lecture series.

Befitting Crawley’s commitment to the life of the mind, and to igniting people’s love for history, Paino reached for Robet Putnam’s classic study, Bowling Alone, which this year is also celebrating its anniversary — 25 years since its publication.

Putnam’s book is great, Paino noted, because it’s explains what brings people together. “That,” Paino said speaking directly to Crawley, “is what you have done” with this series.

Also celebrating Crawley Tuesday night was the new director of the Great Lives program, Scott Harris. An undergraduate student of Crawley’s, Harris has built his own reputation as a historic preservationist and is the ideal person to carry forward what his mentor birthed.

Harris and Paino presented Crawley a small, rotating bookcase with a declaration on top celebrating Crawley’s success with Great Lives.

Appropriately for an American historian who earned his Ph.D. at the University of Virginia, the stand is based on a design by none other than Thomas Jefferson.

Harris for the first time handled the introduction of the 15 books and their speakers who will appear this season, starting with the first lecture on January 21, 2025, that will be delivered by Liza Mundy, who will talk about her work, The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA.

Sitting nearby watching as his student took the helm was Crawley, whose life has brought him to a point even rarer than being an individual who has worked 55 years at the same institution. He was able to watch as the lecture series he started some 22 years ago to kindle students’ and citizens’ passion for history passed to his own student who will now take that vision to a new generation of life-long learners.

The Advance would like to add to Paino’s and Harris’ accolades and say thank you, Dr. Crawley, for the Great Life you have lived. You have accomplished what we so desperately need.

You’ve brought people together.

The 2025 Great Lives Lecture Series

January 21

Women of the CIA

Liza Mundy

January 23

Pete Rose

Keith O’Brien

January 28

Rod Serling

Anne Serling

January 30

Barbara Walters

Susan Page

February 4

John Glenn and Ted Williams

Adam Lazarus

February 6

Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull

Mark Lee Gardner

February 13

John Lewis

Raymond Arsenault

February 18

Captain James Cook

Hampton Sides

February 20

James A. Garfield

C.W. Goodyear

February 25

Da Vinci, Shakespeare, Newton, Beethoven, and Einstein

Bulent Atalay

February 27

Phillis Wheatley: America’s First Black Poet

David Waldstreicher

March 11

James Longstreet

Elizabeth Varon

March 13

Pat Nixon

Health Hardage Lee

March 18

Hedy Lamarr

Stephen Michael Shearer

March 20

Jay Gatsby

Bob Batchelor

