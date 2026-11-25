By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Gary Bendig/Unsplash

Thanksgiving traditions in America vary, at least to some extent, from household to household. Almost everyone expects to sit down with family to a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and sweet potato (or pumpkin) pie. Beyond that, Thanksgiving means different things to different people.

For me, Thanksgiving was always a day to hunt. When I was a young man, it was traditional to go on a rabbit hunt Thanksgiving morning, making sure, of course, that we were back in plenty of time for dinner. Long before the frost melted, male members of my family had gathered and had the dogs down by a briar patch sniffing for cold trails.

We had some fine dogs back in those days and a little gyp named Queenie is the first beagle that comes to mind. She was slow with a high tenor “yip” and you could easily tell her voice from all the others. She wormed her way through the thicket brush and almost always jumped the first rabbit. Queenie seldom lost a trail and when she stopped barking, you could be sure that bunny had either gone to ground or was in some hunter’s game pocket.

Later, I had two beagles named Big Dog and Little Dog (for obvious reasons) and they would comb every briar patch so thoroughly that the tips of their tails would be bloody within the first hour. Big Dog was the jump dog, and Little Dog was the trailer. They were fine animals.

For the men in my family, it was rabbits, but for others, Thanksgiving was a day to bird hunt (quail). This sport required expensive, well-trained dogs and automatic shotguns and was relegated to the more affluent. I knew a couple of doctors who had some fine dogs, both pointers and setters, that would hold a point forever. They were amazing hunters.

Today rabbit hunting has been replaced by deer hunting. When I was a child, deer were extremely rare to non-existent in my county. In fact, I was almost 18 before I ever came upon a deer in the wild—and I spent much of my life in the fields and woods.

These days, many hunters—men and women—are sitting on deer stands Thanksgiving morning and the kid that bags his first buck (or maybe a wild turkey) on Thanksgiving Day is a happy camper.

Football has also become a big part of Thanksgiving Day. Even the deer hunters make it home by the time the first game airs on TV.

The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day for as long as I can remember, and now the Dallas Cowboys (booo) also play that afternoon.

Football generally leads to a family feud. “Turn that game off so we can eat!” the wife says, to which the husband replies, “A good wife would have dinner ready just as the first half ends!”

And so the battle goes, usually settled by a mother-in-law who grabs the remote and turns the TV off. My solution has always been to just put the TV on mute so everyone can glance at the screen (and see the score) during the meal—sometimes even while the blessing is being said.

Oops! I forgot. While the men are out hunting, the women always take time away from their cooking to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the kids. That was always a tradition at my house.

It used to be that while the men were watching football on Thanksgiving night, the women were thinking about Black Friday shopping trips, some planning to be in line at a store long before daylight to get some specific bargain. Now, some stores begin Black Friday on Thanksgiving night, so the gals just grab their credit cards after dinner and head for the mall.

These days Thanksgiving is just a bump in the road between Halloween and Christmas, and those who haven’t decorated already are sure to be putting up lights as soon as they return from Black Friday sales. Christmas has become a holiday that lasts two months (six months if you count paying the bills). Thanksgiving is just a turkey dinner and a week off from school for the kids.

We all have our Thanksgiving Day traditions, but let’s not forget the real purpose of tomorrow. Americans have a lot to be thankful for. We live a lifestyle unparalleled in human history. We are lucky and blessed and we need to remember that.

So, eat well tomorrow and enjoy your time with family. And for those, like one friend, who has divorced parents and must face three Thanksgiving Day meals, good luck! (She has been dieting for two weeks.)

Happy Thanksgiving!

Share