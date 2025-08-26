By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Representatives of the College Board (L) join Mountain View High School student Elias Copeland (C), his parents on either side of Copeland, and Superintendent Dr. Daniel Smith celebrate Copeland’s good fortune.

Some days are diamonds, some days are stone. So sang John Denver long before Mountain View High School student Elias Copeland was a glint in his parents’ eyes.

Tuesday proved a diamond day for Copeland, who was selected by the College Board to receive a $40,000 scholarship to attend college.

Copeland qualified for the award by completing certain tasks at the BigFuture website. BigFuture is run by the College Board, and it helps students discover careers they’re interested in, find colleges, and learn about how to pay for college. As students complete tasks — such as creating career, college, and scholarship lists — they earn chances to be entered in a drawing for scholarship money.

Every month, two $40,000 scholarships and hundreds of $500 scholarships are awarded to students across the country to use at two- or four-year institutions.

His parents were in attendance. When asked if their son used BigFuture at their bidding replied that, as he so often does, Elias had taken it upon himself to do the work.

The scholarship does not require a minimum GPA, an essay, or exam score. However, students motivated to stick with the program increase their chances of being successful.

Elias is active on the swim team at Mountain View, participates in jazz band, and is pursuing a full IB diploma.

Though he does not yet know where he would like to attend school after Mountain View, he has his sights set on the engineering field.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”