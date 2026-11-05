By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Mitchell Luo/Unsplash

Tuesday’s election proved that the American people will not be ruled by a tyrant and his armed brigade.

The fact that the House of Representatives and the Senate are now (come January) back in the hands of the Democrats is not the important thing. It’s that they will no longer be in the hands of Republicans whose one purpose was to do Donald Trump’s bidding.

These people abandoned their consciences and followed Trump blindly to maintain power. By doing so, they lost power. The American people have spoken—loudly and clearly.

What happens between now and January is anyone’s guess. Will Trump go further off the deep end and try to use nuclear weapons against Iran (to spite Democrats), thus starting World War III? Who knows. The man is crazy, and with his power about to go away, he may try anything.

Yes, he has two more years in the White House, but maybe not. Trump has committed so many impeachable offenses that hopefully we can give him a long vacation on the island of Elba.

What about his cabinet, those men and women who before his election called him what he is, only to later bow down to him for the power he afforded them? If they have brains, they will resign and try to disappear because the Democrats will go after them in full force, especially Pete Hegseth, who should be tried for crimes against humanity.

These people sucked up to Trump in the hope that he would help their political careers move forward. Now their political futures—and their legacies—are dead in the water.

It will take this country years—even decades—to recover from Trump and this hooligan Republican congress. We have a hole in the ground where part of the White House used to be, a war we can’t get out of, countries that used to be our friends that now hate and distrust us, a D.C. golf course littered with destroyed trees despite a judge’s order, a justice department that has been weaponized for Trump’s benefit… The list goes on and on.

And the American taxpayer is footing the bill for all this mess. Billions spent on a useless war in Iran, and a national debt that has increased by $2 trillion in Trump’s two years in office.

You think those “wealthy donors” are now going to ante up for that White House ballroom or any other Trump project? They now know they are feeding a dead horse. Look at Elon Musk. He spent half a billion dollars on the mid-terms and got nothing. Knowing the president has lost his Republican backing, these people will flee like rats on a sinking ship.

What of the MAGA movement? They now know—or should know—that their day is over, that Americans will not allow Trump to turn this country into the racist, sexist utopia that they initially envisioned. His power eroding, they will soon realize that his is not the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.

With Trump’s power, so goes the MAGA movement. With nothing to hang onto, they, like all other cults, will lose their place and meaning.

Trump and MAGA have done many bad things to this country, but perhaps their worst sin is turning people away from Christianity. That’s right, the ultra-conservative Christian right has presented such a horrible example of Christianity that many people want no part of a religion that hates and condemns. They have taken all that Christ stood for and turned it upside down for their own benefit.

As I predicted in my column before the mid-terms, this election was all about Donald Trump and America’s hatred for the tyrannical two years of hell he has put us through. Yes, he’s still president, but his “heavenly” wings have been clipped to the point where even AI can’t restore them.

MAGA has learned that you can’t go back in time. A country either moves forward or it dies. America has been given a second chance. Hopefully, it is not too late.

Israel reined in Netanyahu, and now we have cut Trump’s power source. Perhaps good will yet prevail over evil.

We who cannot stand a tyrant are now celebrating. But there is much to do to extricate this country from the damage that Trump has done.

Hopefully, now that the Trump’s power is gone, we can really make America great again—for everyone.

But after two years of hell, we have a long climb up.

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