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Janet Gullickson's avatar
Janet Gullickson
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Thank you for writing this, Dr. Neustatter. I cannot spell either and come from a family who values academic performance. My mother, a teacher, would say to me, “You really can’t spell, can you?” The implication being that I was from some unknown parentage... My mother also exclaim, “Can’t you hear the way to spell it? Sound it out!” Later in life, I learned that I have a nearly profound hearing loss for certain sounds so, no, I couldn’t hear it. Thank goodness for modern spelling tools, but they have not made me a better speller.

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