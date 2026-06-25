By Phil Huber

ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Burnt Pineapple Productions/Wikimedia Commons

The new U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is a bad deal. It may buy a short pause, but it does not do enough to stop other countries from deciding they need nuclear weapons of their own. At the very moment when the world should be making it harder for nations to move toward the bomb, this agreement risks sending the opposite message: Get close enough to nuclear status, survive the pressure, and eventually the world will bargain with you.

That is a dangerous lesson, because the global effort to stop the spread of nuclear weapons is already weakening. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute warned in 2025 that a new nuclear arms race is emerging while arms-control agreements are falling apart. All nine nuclear-armed states are modernizing their arsenals, and some are expanding them. The countries that already have nuclear weapons still tell everyone else to show restraint, but they are not doing enough to reduce their own dependence on these weapons or to meet their disarmament obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists made the same point in plain language when it moved the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds to midnight this year, the closest ever. The Bulletin pointed out the rising nuclear danger, weakening cooperation among major powers, and failures of political leadership. That is exactly why this MOU is so troubling. Instead of a strong, clear, verifiable agreement, the public has been shown what looks like a rough framework built around a ceasefire, more talks, and promises that may or may not hold.

Worse still, the MOU follows war and attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. That matters because other governments are watching. They are learning that being a non-nuclear state does not necessarily protect you from attack, while getting close to the nuclear threshold may give you bargaining power. If that becomes the lesson, more countries will be tempted to seek at least a “near-nuclear” status.

The Middle East is the most obvious place where that danger could grow. Saudi Arabia has long been discussed as a country that might seek its own nuclear option if Iran gets too close to a bomb. Turkey’s president has openly questioned why Turkey should be denied nuclear weapons while other countries keep them. Egypt has had to weigh Iran’s ambitions against the long-standing reality that Israel is widely believed to possess an undeclared nuclear arsenal while remaining outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty. None of those pressures disappear because Washington and Tehran signed a weak MOU.

This problem reaches far beyond the Middle East. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed the entire world that nuclear-armed states can bully and invade non-nuclear neighbors while everyone else struggles to respond. China is building up its arsenal, North Korea keeps relying on nuclear threats, and even countries that once kept clear legal distance from nuclear weapons are changing course. Finland, for example, recently lifted its long-standing legal ban so nuclear weapons could be brought onto its territory under exceptional NATO-related circumstances. Finland is not building its own bomb, but the shift is still striking. It shows how quickly the political ground is moving.

The deepest problem is hypocrisy. Nuclear powers say proliferation is unacceptable, but they keep upgrading their own arsenals, allow arms-control agreements to decay, and make exceptions when it suits them. Israel’s nuclear ambiguity has long been treated as a special case even though it complicates any effort to build a weapons-of-mass-destruction-free Middle East. The result is a world in which rules seem firm for some countries and flexible for others.

People in the Fredericksburg region should not think of this as somebody else’s problem. This part of Virginia is close to Washington, one of the most important political and military centers on Earth. Northern Virginia is also the world’s largest data-center hub, and that footprint is moving farther south. Fredericksburg created a Technology Overlay district for data centers, major developers are planning multi-billion-dollar projects in the area, and new facilities are expanding in Stafford County. Representative Suhas Subramanyam recently warned that data centers have become targets in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and called for a federal security strategy to protect communities around them.

That should get everybody’s attention. In a future conflict involving cyberwar, attacks on infrastructure, or escalation among nuclear powers, the corridor between Washington and the growing data-center belt of Northern Virginia would be too important to ignore. Fredericksburg is close to the danger. It sits near assets that any adversary would study closely.

A serious policy would do more than celebrate a flimsy memorandum. It would press for real, enforceable limits on Iran’s program, strengthen inspections, rebuild arms-control agreements, and push the nuclear powers to lead by example instead of excuse-making. Until that happens, this MOU will not look like a solution. It will look like another sign that the world is drifting closer to the edge.

In the end, the simplest step is still the most important. If we live in a region this close to Washington and ringed by critical data centers, we cannot afford leaders who shrug off nuclear danger. We should vote only for candidates—of either party—who treat nuclear policy as a life‑and‑death responsibility, work to reduce these weapons’ role, and are willing to pursue real agreements that make the world, and Fredericksburg, safer.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, a federal civil servant, and a retired consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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