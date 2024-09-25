By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The “catastrophic failure” of a raw water pump at the Rapidan Service Authority’s intake from the Rapidan River led to the “objectionable odor” that resulted in parts of Orange County being warned not to use the water for about a week last month.

Share

“When the pump failed [on August 20], about two to three gallons of food grade mineral oil were released,” the Virginia Department of Health wrote in a press release detailing the results of a multi-agency investigation into the event. “The mineral oil was likely thermally altered, burned, or scorched from the catastrophic pump failure causing the ‘WD-40-like’ objectionable odor. The food grade mineral oil did not pose a threat to public health based on toxicology reviews, epidemiological monitoring, and sampling results.”

The report includes recommendations for RSA to prevent future such occurrences, including routine monitoring of raw water, adding additional treatment processes, implementing stronger communication protocols, improving oversight of contractors, and developing a comprehensive emergency response plan.

RSA general manager Tim Clemmons said in the press release that the Authority “intends to thoroughly evaluate and implement the necessary protocols to prevent anything like this from occurring again in the future.”

“RSA is committed to operating the Wilderness water system in the best manner possible and meeting the needs of our customers. It is our goal to provide both the best water that we can, as well as providing excellent customer service to those we serve,” he continued. “We want to thank the many customers that have interacted with our staff, both on the phone and in person, during the recent odor event.”

The full report, which can be found on the incident webpage, outlines how the investigation was conducted as well as the results.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month