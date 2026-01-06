Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The ACLU of Virginia and the Legal Aid Justice Center are challenging a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration on December 29 that seeks to prohibit Virginia from enforcing its in-state tuition law for immigrant students.

The organizations entered a motion to intervene and asking for an extension on December 31, two days after the lawsuit was initially filed in U.S. District Court and one day after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a joint motion for a consent judgment, indicating that the Commonwealth does not dispute the action being requested by the Trump justice department.

The law being challenged, which was passed in 2021 and is known as the Virginia Dream Act, states that any student who attended high school in the Commonwealth for at least two years and whose parents or guardians filed state income tax for at least two years is eligible for in-state tuition “regardless of citizenship or immigration status.”

“These are Virginia students who grew up in the Commonwealth, graduated from our high schools, contribute to our communities, and made life-altering decisions for their futures relying on a state law that has existed for years,” said Rohmah Javed, director of the Immigrant Justice Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, in a press release issued December 31. “They are Virginians in every way that matters, and they deserve someone to stand up and fight for them. We want to intervene for the court to consider the real-world impact on Virginia students before making a final decision.”

According to the motion filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center and the ACLU-VA, there were about 3,000 noncitizen students enrolled in higher education in Virginia in 2018, and approximately 5,000 noncitizen students graduate each year from Virginia high schools.

“The Attorney General of Virginia has abandoned his duties to defend Virginia law and the people of the Commonwealth, so we must,” said ACLU-VA Senior Immigrants’ Rights Attorney Sophia Gregg, in the press release. “Attorney General Jason Miyares has sided with the Department of Justice—intentionally working in secrecy and over a holiday weekend—to manufacture a predetermined outcome to deprive Virginian students of not only their futures but their day in court.”

In an email to the Advance on Tuesday, Gregg said that Virginia is the only state named in this specific lawsuit, but that the U.S. Department of Justice “has challenged similar in-state tuition laws in other states, including Texas’ which had been in place for decades.”

Other states facing similar legal challenges are Illinois, Minnesota, Kentucky, Texas, and Oklahoma, Gregg said.

She said the manner in which the Department of Justice filed the lawsuit and entered into an agreement the next day with the Virginia Attorney General was “surprising.”

“Their actions demonstrate that this lawsuit was a coordinated effort from inception to manipulate the legal system to circumvent Virginia’s legislative process,” she said. “While both parties undoubtedly hoped to strip in-state tuition for Virginia students without opposition, we were ready to ensure that didn’t happen.”

According to a report given to the General Assembly by the State Council of Higher Education in August of 2025, the average full-time in-state tuition at Virginia’s public four-year universities for the 2025-26 academic year is $29,538, including room and board. That’s a 3.1% increase over the 2024-25 average total tuition, room and board.

The average full-time out-of-state tuition at public four-year institutions this year, including room and board, is $49,754.

At the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, 2025-26 full-time in-state tuition is $9,406, plus $5,958 in mandatory fees. Room and board is $13,036.

Full-time out-of-state tuition at UMW is $22,912.

Gregg said Tuesday that there have been no updates since ACLU-VA and Legal Aid Justice Center filed their motions to intervene.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”