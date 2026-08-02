Advance Editor on Vietnam War Literature, Journalists as Heroes, Mary Washington College, and the Writing Life.
THE FXBG ADVANCE 8/2/26 MORNING PODCAST
Steve Watkins (with hosts Megan Samples, Cori Blanch, and Shaun Kenney)
SEGMENTS
(54 minutes)
· Introduction of New Editor of The Advance
· How Vietnam War Literature Class Connected Families
· Adapting Teaching After 9/11: Trauma and Healing
· From “The Blab” to Civil Disobedience: Early Journalism
· How Journalism Has Changed Over the Last 30 Years
· Deep Dives and Multi-Partisan Journalism at The Advance
· Why Accountability and Community Involvement Matter in Journalism
· The Art of Storytelling: Details, Research, and Authenticity
· Learn Your Craft: Patience and Persona in Journalism
· The Debate: Mary Washington College vs. University Status
· Guests Share What They’re Reading
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Steve Watkins is editor of The Advance. You can contact him HERE, and find his author website HERE.