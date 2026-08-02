Steve Watkins (with hosts Megan Samples, Cori Blanch, and Shaun Kenney)

The Advance editor in a rousing game of ‘Herd Mentality’ with relatives at the beach

LISTEN HERE

SEGMENTS

(54 minutes)

· Introduction of New Editor of The Advance

· How Vietnam War Literature Class Connected Families

· Adapting Teaching After 9/11: Trauma and Healing

· From “The Blab” to Civil Disobedience: Early Journalism

· How Journalism Has Changed Over the Last 30 Years

· Deep Dives and Multi-Partisan Journalism at The Advance

· Why Accountability and Community Involvement Matter in Journalism

· The Art of Storytelling: Details, Research, and Authenticity

· Learn Your Craft: Patience and Persona in Journalism

· The Debate: Mary Washington College vs. University Status

· Guests Share What They’re Reading

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Steve Watkins is editor of The Advance. You can contact him HERE, and find his author website HERE.