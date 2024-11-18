Advance Evening News
This evening's stories include an overview of improvements planned for Harrison Road in Spotsylvania, and an invitation to an open house to discuss a new Rappahannock River crossing.
Short but Winding Road in Spotsylvania Targeted for Improvement
By Hank Silverberg
It could take a decade to complete, and cost more than $60 million, but there is a plan to straighten and widen one of the region’s heavily traveled, narrow, and winding roads—the 2.4 mile stretch of Harrison Road between Salem Church Road and U. S. Route 1 in Spotsylvania County.
Read the full story
FAMPO to Host Open House on Rappahannock River Crossing Alternatives
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) invites the public to an open house on Wednesday evening to learn more about the status of a potential new bridge over the Rappahannock River linking Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!