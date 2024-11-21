Advance Evening News
This evening's stories include an update on residents' request for a zoning determination on Mary's Landing and consideration of funding for replacing Drew Middle School in Stafford.
Editor’s Note: Due to overnight maintenance on our website, there will be no edition Friday morning. We will release one edition at 3 pm Friday afternoon.
Residents Still Seeking Zoning Determination on Mary’s Landing Property
By Adele Uphaus
Attorney for group of city residents sent a revised request this week after the city said the original request would incur a nearly $5,000 fee.
Stafford Supervisors Agree to Fund Design of New Drew Middle School
By Adele Uphaus
School division also requested funding to purchase land for Drew's replacement, but supervisors deferred that part of division's request.
If one does not Facebook, is there an option to join the meeting?