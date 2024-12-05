By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR & CORRESPONDENT

This evening, the Advance publishes Part I of a two-part story by Adele Uphaus on homelessness among school-age children. Part II will run Friday morning.

We present this story as a stand-alone this evening, because this problem deserves our full attention. The problems of too little housing, too high rents, and too many families living on the edge are not only growing the number of homeless children, but growing the severity of the challenges they’re facing.

For those who work with these students, these changes in the challenges they’re seeing are “alarming.”

As Lucero-Chavez of Stafford County told Adele, these days she is “finding that she has to prioritize between a homeless family with a car and one that is literally without shelter of any kind.”

“This is probably the most dire I’ve ever seen it,” she continued, “and I’ve been doing this for eight years.”

Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month