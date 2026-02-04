Advance Evening News
This evening, Stafford school superintendent's local budget ask focuses on two key initiatives, four NoVa puppies will compete in Sunday's "Puppy Bowl," & winter weather announcements for Thursday.
Stafford Superintendent’s Budget Asks County to Fund Just Two Investments: Employee Compensation and New School Operations
By Adele Uphaus
Daniel Smith presented his “targeted” budget proposal on Monday.
Northern Virginia Rescue Dogs to Participate in Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl”
By Sebastien Kraft, InsideNOVA
Twiggy, Rosie, Ozzy, and Poppy are among 90 puppies competing in the annual game.
Winter Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 5
By Adele Uphaus
School divisions call two-hour delays.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”