It's our round-up of events in the region, plus streaming options if you are planning a less-extravagant Valentine's Day at home. Also, a review of UMW Theatre's "Hand to God" production.
What to do this Weekend: February 13-16
By Hailey Zeller
It’s Valentines Weekend in the ‘Burg and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your Valentines and Galentines. There’s also a free concert of jazz funk and world music, family karaoke, and George Washington’s birthday celebration on Monday at Ferry Farm.
Three Things to Stream: Happy Valentine’s Day
By Angela Davis
Something for the romance fan, the comedy fan, and the horror fan.
THEATRE REVIEW: Hand to God
By Dennis Wemm
This show is best described as challenging: to producing companies, to performers, to directors, to designers, and especially to audiences. But worth it.
