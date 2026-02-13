What to do this Weekend: February 13-16

By Hailey Zeller

It’s Valentines Weekend in the ‘Burg and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your Valentines and Galentines. There’s also a free concert of jazz funk and world music, family karaoke, and George Washington’s birthday celebration on Monday at Ferry Farm.

By Angela Davis

Something for the romance fan, the comedy fan, and the horror fan.

By Dennis Wemm

This show is best described as challenging: to producing companies, to performers, to directors, to designers, and especially to audiences. But worth it.

