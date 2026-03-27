Advance Friday Afternoon News
This evening, our roundup of weekend events and streaming options.
What to Do this Weekend: March 27-29
By Hailey Zeller
Egg hunts for dogs and children; live jazz for a good cause; all things LEGO; March Madness wine tastings; and more!
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Three Things to Stream: Best of Adult Swim
By Angela Davis
Adult Swim is a late night hub for some of the most clever and funniest animated series.
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