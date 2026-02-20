Advance Friday Afternoon News
This afternoon, Marci Catlett named Superintendent of the Year for Region III, our weekly round-up of events and streaming options, plus, a public notice from Fredericksburg Schools.
Marci Catlett Named Region III Superintendent of the Year
By Adele Uphaus
“Marci has helped me ground myself in becoming a better leader.”
What to do this Weekend: February 20-22
By Hailey Zeller
Colonial games, drop-in paper crafts, and several live theater options are on tap for this weekend.
Three Things to Stream: Bold New Worlds
By Angela Davis
Sci-fi stories set on distant planets that you can watch this weekend.
Public Notice
The Fredericksburg City School Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed FY 2026-2027 School Operating and Special Grants Budgets and Capital Improvements Budget. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Citizens may address the Board regarding the proposed 2026– 2027 budget in person during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. Please be advised that your comments should be limited to what may be presented or read in three minutes. Citizens are asked to provide their name, address, and topic to be presented.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the following channels:
Comcast - Channel 18
Verizon - Channel 41
Cox - Channel 83
The meeting will also be live streamed on Regional WebTV at https://www.regionalwebtv.com/fredsb.
The agenda will be made available at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frcps/Board.nsf/vpublic?open
Copies of the proposed budget will be available in the School Board Office at 210 Ferdinand Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The budget proposal may also be viewed online at
https://www.fxbgschools.us/departments/finance/budget.
Angela Chance Wilson
Clerk of the Board
February 21, 2026
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”