By Hailey Zeller

St. Patrick’s Day events, the arrival of the Easter Bunny, live music and theater for kids, and grunge music bingo for adults are just some of your options this weekend.

ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: The U.S. is Doubling Down on Fossil Fuels

By Bruce Saller

Meanwhile, China is leading the world in green energy production.

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