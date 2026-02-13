Advance Friday Morning News
It's February 13, 2026. Today, a new program at Mary Washington Healthcare raises awareness of postpartum health complications, and Dominion Energy looks to bring 765KV line to central Virginia.
Mary Washington Healthcare's Post Birth Alert Bracelets Aim to Raise Awareness of Postpartum Health Complications
By Adele Uphaus
Maternal mortality rates are still high in the U.S., especially among Black women. MWHC, and state and national elected officials, are trying to tackle the problem.
NEWS: Joshua Falls - Yeat Project Would Strengthen Energy in Central, Northern Virginia
By Martin Davis
A joint venture involving Dominion, FirstEnergy, and American Electric Power would run 765 KV line between Campbell and Culpeper counties.
