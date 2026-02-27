Advance Friday Morning News
It's February 27, 2026. Today, Stafford Planning defers on Market at Austin Ridge, and Digital Insights unpacks a new survey about people's feelings about data centers.
Stafford Planning Commission Defers Market at Austin Ridge Application
By Adele Uphaus
Commissioners, public do not like that the application still includes industrial uses.
DIGITAL INSIGHTS - AI Affects People’s Feelings about Data Centers
By Martin Davis
This week, a new survey offers insights into people’s readiness to embrace, and the struggles they have, accepting data centers. Plus, a bonus feature from SciLine.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”