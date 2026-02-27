By Adele Uphaus

Commissioners, public do not like that the application still includes industrial uses.

By Martin Davis

This week, a new survey offers insights into people’s readiness to embrace, and the struggles they have, accepting data centers. Plus, a bonus feature from SciLine.

