Advance Friday Morning News
It's March 27, 2026. Today, more Buc-ee's controversy in Stafford, and Bruce Saller brings people up to date on the world of EV batteries and chargers.
In 4-to-3 Vote, Stafford Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Buc-ee’s
By Adele Uphaus
The company’s application for a rezoning and conditional use permit to build a travel center in the Courthouse Road area now goes to the county Board of Supervisors.
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ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: EV Batteries, Chargers Moving Forward
By Bruce Saller
The recent oil shock is again motivating people to embrace EVs. They’re only getting better - and less expensive.
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