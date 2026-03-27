By Adele Uphaus

The company’s application for a rezoning and conditional use permit to build a travel center in the Courthouse Road area now goes to the county Board of Supervisors.

By Bruce Saller

The recent oil shock is again motivating people to embrace EVs. They’re only getting better - and less expensive.

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