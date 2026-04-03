Advance Friday News
The UMW men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Div III finals; FXBG in the Garden & Gun Best Main Street final, Dominion's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, & what to do this weekend.
Watch Parties Scheduled Around the Country to View UMW Eagles in NCAA Championship Game
By Adele Uphaus
Head Coach Marcus Kahn has received the 2026 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, presented annually to the top head coach in NCAA Division III college basketball. The Eagles play Emory for the championship on Sunday, April 5.
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HUMOR: It’s Fredericksburg vs. Either Paducah, Kentucky, or DeLand, Florida
By Drew Gallagher
“This is our moment to show we are equal to the gauntlet thrust at our feet by the legacies of Generals Washington and Mercer; our moment to tell the world that Caroline Street is without peer.”
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ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
By Bruce Saller
The project’s first wind turbine began generating electricity on March 23.
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What to Do this Weekend: April 3-5
By Hailey Zeller
It’s the first weekend of Bloomia’s annual tulip festival and FXBG First Friday, plus there are Easter events galore.
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