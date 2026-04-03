By Adele Uphaus

Head Coach Marcus Kahn has received the 2026 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year award, presented annually to the top head coach in NCAA Division III college basketball. The Eagles play Emory for the championship on Sunday, April 5.

By Drew Gallagher

“This is our moment to show we are equal to the gauntlet thrust at our feet by the legacies of Generals Washington and Mercer; our moment to tell the world that Caroline Street is without peer.”

By Bruce Saller

The project’s first wind turbine began generating electricity on March 23.

By Hailey Zeller

It’s the first weekend of Bloomia’s annual tulip festival and FXBG First Friday, plus there are Easter events galore.

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