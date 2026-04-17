Advance Friday News
Today, "Roots to Renewal" brings downed trees back to campus; Spotsy teacher named head coach of US Women's Cyber Team; Bruce Saller on solar panels; 3 things to stream; & weekend events.
Through “Roots to Renewal,” Trees Removed from UMW Theater Site Will be Returned to Campus
By Adele Uphaus
Initiative has been a passion project for the university’s director of landscape and grounds.
Read the full article
Spotsylvania Teacher Named Head Coach of U.S. Women’s Cyber Team
By Adele Uphaus
Kristi Rice is a cybersecurity teacher at Spotsylvania High School.
Read the full article
ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: Time for Solar?
By Bruce Saller
There are options for solar panels, and it’s a great time to look at them.
Read the full article
Three Things to Stream: Monster Mania
By Angela Davis
With a new take on “The Mummy” releasing this weekend, it’s the perfect time to get into the monster mood.
Read the full article
What to Do this Weekend: April 17-19
By Hailey Zeller
The annual Earth Day festival on the Rappahannock River is among this weekend’s highlighted events.
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”