Advance Friday News
It's Friday, May 15, 2026. Today, the Stafford School Board discusses next year's Title I schools, parking fees return to Falmouth Beach & Old Mill Park, and what to do this weekend.
Stafford School Board Discusses Recommended Title I Funding
By Adele Uphaus
Staff recommend that one of the two new elementary schools opening in August receive federal Title I funds.
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Summer Park and Beach Fees Return in Fredericksburg and Stafford
By Hank Silverberg
The fees, which are charged to non-residents, have been in place since 2022.
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What to Do this Weekend: May 15-17
By Hailey Zeller
The Marine Corps Historic Half returns to Fredericksburg on Sunday, plus the Virginia Renaissance Faire, live music, a skate night, a food truck festival, a salute to service members, and more.
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