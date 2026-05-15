By Adele Uphaus

Staff recommend that one of the two new elementary schools opening in August receive federal Title I funds.

By Hank Silverberg

Entrance to Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg. Photo by Hank Silverberg.

The fees, which are charged to non-residents, have been in place since 2022.

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By Hailey Zeller

The Marine Corps Historic Half returns to Fredericksburg on Sunday, plus the Virginia Renaissance Faire, live music, a skate night, a food truck festival, a salute to service members, and more.

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