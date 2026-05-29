By Hank Silverberg

Electricity rates will be going up again in 2027 for Dominion Virginia Power’s 2.7 million customers, after the State Corporation Commission approved the company’s rate increase request last year.

And that has prompted more and more people to look for ways to cut down their electricity costs.

By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg chapter of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring the drive for the second year in a row.

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By Hailey Zeller

Mah jong, roller skating, family festivals, and more.

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