Advance Friday News
It's Friday, May 29, 2026. Today, are solar panels right for you? Plus, collecting feminine hygiene items for School Dressing Days, and a roundup of weekend events.
Combating Your Electric Bill with Solar Power?
By Hank Silverberg
Electricity rates will be going up again in 2027 for Dominion Virginia Power’s 2.7 million customers, after the State Corporation Commission approved the company’s rate increase request last year.
And that has prompted more and more people to look for ways to cut down their electricity costs.
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Local Group Collecting Feminine Hygiene Products for Distribution at School Dressing Days
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg chapter of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring the drive for the second year in a row.
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What to Do this Weekend: May 29-31
By Hailey Zeller
Mah jong, roller skating, family festivals, and more.
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