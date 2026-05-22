Advance Friday News
It's Friday, May 22. Today, Environmental Cents on Dominion's rate increases, a letter to the editor about Buc-ees, and what to do this weekend.
ENVIRIONMENTAL CENTS: More Dominion Rate Increases Coming?
By Bruce Saller
Time for solar?
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Letter to the Editor: On Trust, Representation, and Community
Vote to approve Buc-ees in “has otherwise completely eroded [writer’s] confidence in Stafford County officials to do the right thing.”
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What to Do this Weekend: May 22-24
By Hailey Zeller
Memorial Day events, the second weekend of the Virginia Renaissance Faire, and live music from local bands are on the menu this weekend.
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