Advance Friday News
It's Friday, April 24. Today, discussing how to fill a budget gap in the city and Bruce Saller on "super El Nino," plus what to do and what to stream this weekend.
Fredericksburg City Council Discusses How School Board Can Fill Budget Gap
By Adele Uphaus
Council considering suggesting use of school division’s operating fund balance.
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ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: Hot Weather Ahead?
By Bruce Saller
A “Super El Nino” weather pattern may cause plenty of heat and rain.
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What to Do this Weekend: April 24-26
By Hailey Zeller
A free Puerto Rican dance workshop, an outdoor movie, a vintage toy convention, and a student arts festival are on tap this weekend.
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Three Things to Stream: Legendary Musicians
By Angela Davis
Three musical biopics to stream after checking out “Michael” in theaters.
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