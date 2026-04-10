Advance Friday News
It's Friday, April 10. Today, Senators Kaine & Warner hold round table with veterans; Shaun Kenney on redistricting; the weekend events roundup, and a look at Sippin' Pop.
Warner Holds Roundtable on Veterans’ Issues with Elected Officials and Area Leaders
By Adele Uphaus
Thursday’s round table, which brought together elected officials and local military connected business owners and community leaders to talk about strengthening federal support for veterans, was part of a series of events kicking off Democrat Mark Warner’s campaign for re-election to the Senate.
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OPINION: On Redistricting, Bad Behavior Will Not Justify Bad Behavior
By Shaun Kenney
Should the redistricting amendment fail, Spanberger’s opportunity to say “see, I told you so” to her fellow Virginia Democrats may very well be the opportunity to triangulate and pivot.
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What to Do this Weekend: April 10-12
By Hailey Zeller
The second weekend of Bloomia’s tulip festival, opening day at farmers markets around the region, and more spring happenings to fill your weekend.
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Pop On Over to Sippin’ Pop
By Laura Carter
Downtown Fredericksburg’s very own fountain soda pop shop will satisfy those with an imaginative sweet tooth.
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