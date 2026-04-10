By Adele Uphaus

Thursday’s round table, which brought together elected officials and local military connected business owners and community leaders to talk about strengthening federal support for veterans, was part of a series of events kicking off Democrat Mark Warner’s campaign for re-election to the Senate.

By Shaun Kenney

Should the redistricting amendment fail, Spanberger’s opportunity to say “see, I told you so” to her fellow Virginia Democrats may very well be the opportunity to triangulate and pivot.

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By Hailey Zeller

The second weekend of Bloomia’s tulip festival, opening day at farmers markets around the region, and more spring happenings to fill your weekend.

By Laura Carter

Downtown Fredericksburg’s very own fountain soda pop shop will satisfy those with an imaginative sweet tooth.

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