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The partnership offers discounted tickets to families enrolled in the Virginia Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

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Michelle Arcari Rose officially talks the helm in May, as longtime Executive Director Anne Darron retires.

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Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Tuesday’s meeting is a work session to discuss several budget matters.

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