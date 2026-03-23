Advance Monday Evening News
This evening, the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg offers discounted tickets to WIC participants via the Passport Program, a new director of Washington Heritage Museums, & the Stafford BOS meets.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg Brings Statewide Arts “Passport Program” to Region
By Adele Uphaus
The partnership offers discounted tickets to families enrolled in the Virginia Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
Read the full article
Washington Heritage Museums Names New Executive Director
By Martin Davis
Michelle Arcari Rose officially talks the helm in May, as longtime Executive Director Anne Darron retires.
Read the full article
Stafford County Board of Supervisors March 24 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
Tuesday’s meeting is a work session to discuss several budget matters.
Read the full preview
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”