Advance Monday Evening News
This evening, the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation announces the 2026 preservation awards, and the Chamber of Commerce announces student participants in first Regional Civics Bee.
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. Announces 2026 Preservation Awards
By Adele Uphaus
Awards honor the outstanding contributions of individuals and businesses towards historic preservation.
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Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce Announces 21 Students Participating in First Regional Civics Bee
By Adele Uphaus
Students from Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fauquier will compete in the regional bee on April 15.
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