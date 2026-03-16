By Adele Uphaus

Awards honor the outstanding contributions of individuals and businesses towards historic preservation.

By Adele Uphaus

Students from Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fauquier will compete in the regional bee on April 15.

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