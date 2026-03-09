Advance Monday Evening News
This evening, Rep. Vindman honors Spotsylvania soldier killed in action in Kuwait last week, and a preview of Tuesday's Stafford School Board meetings.
Vindman Honors Spotsylvania Soldier Killed in Action in Kuwait Last Week
By Adele Uphaus
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan was one of six soldiers killed in a drone strike.
Stafford School Board March 10 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
The Stafford School Board will hold a work session and regular business meeting on Tuesday. Among items on the agenda for the work session are discussion of a potential revenue sharing agreement with the Board of Supervisors for school funding.
Government Meetings for the Week of March 9
