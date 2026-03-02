Advance Monday Evening News
This evening, a Freedom of Information Act bill with a local tie is passed over in the General Assembly, and a preview of Tuesday's Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting.
FOIA Bill with Local Tie Passed Over for the Year in the General Assembly
By Adele Uphaus
The bill would have clarified that service of process is not required when citizens seek to enforce their rights under the Freedom of Information Act.
Read the full article
Stafford Board of Supervisors March 3 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
The Board of Supervisors will vote on advertising a tax rate for calendar year 2026.
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”