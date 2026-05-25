Advance Monday Morning News
It's May 25, 2026 - Memorial Day. Today, the editor on the forgotten fallen.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is granting its employees the day off to honor those military people who have fallen in the line of duty.
FROM THE EDITOR: The Forgotten Fallen on Memorial Day
By Martin Davis
Suicide is a growing problem among active-duty service members. Memorial Day is a good time to become aware, while honoring those who have died in the line of duty.
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