Advance Monday Morning News
It's June 1, 2026. Today, looks back and forward on the Fredericksburg Advance.
FROM THE EDITOR: Keep Pushing
By Martin Davis
Getting the facts right will always matter -- ensuring that we learn how to have respectful, productive debates about those facts requires a lot of work.
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KENNEY: In Fredericksburg or Journalism, Telling Our Own Story Matters
By Shaun Kenney
FXBG Advance Co-founder Shaun Kenney on what the Advance has restored to Virginia Journalism that for too long has been lost, as the paper enters a new evolution.
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FROM THE BOARD CHAIR: Keeping Sight of Values and Purpose
By Craig Vasey
The Advance is evolving.
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