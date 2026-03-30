Advance Monday News
It's Monday, March 30, 2026. This morning, an op-ed on the proposed Mary Washington College of Medicine, & Stafford schools partnering with Hazel Health to offer free mental health care.
Editor’s Note: The Advance will be publishing one morning edition daily this week, March 29-April 8. We will return to our twice daily schedule next week.
OPINION: Primary Care Could Become the Primary Economic Driver in Our Region
By Curry Roberts
A medical school in Fredericksburg will not only boost access to healthcare providers for local citizens, it will have a significant economic impact on localities and the state.
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Stafford Schools Partners with Hazel Health to Provide No-Cost Virtual Mental Health Services for Students
By Adele Uphaus
Stafford County Public Schools announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Hazel Health, a K-12 telehealth provider, to offer free mental health care to students, with parental opt-in.
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