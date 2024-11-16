By Jay Brock

This was an election for one side to lose. This time, it was the Democrats who lost it. What happened? They say all politics is local—and it doesn’t get more local than the kitchen table. Somehow the Democrats forgot that in this presidential election cycle.

Share

By Alan Herrmann

Alfred Hitchcock explores a dark secret in small town America.

Best Stories of the Week

Election Breakdown

Second-wave Population Shifts Carry Vindman in Seventh

Drew’s Corner

Local Government

Library Board Member Dismissed for "Misconduct"

April Gillespie Said She 'Recorded Over' FOIA'd Video

Two School Board Members Served

Culture

COMMENTARY: A Great Life; and Great Lives

Food

Reasons Aplenty for Cupcake Shop's Acclaim

Commentary

The Real Estate Market May Be Nearing a Tipping Point ...

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month