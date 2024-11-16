Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 16, 2024. Today's stories feature a look at what went wrong for the Dems, a film that chronicles revelry and revulsion in small-town America, and the best stories of the week.
COMMENTARY: The Election Was One Side's to Lose ...
By Jay Brock
This was an election for one side to lose. This time, it was the Democrats who lost it. What happened? They say all politics is local—and it doesn’t get more local than the kitchen table. Somehow the Democrats forgot that in this presidential election cycle.
Read the full story
MOVIE REVIEW: Shadow of a Doubt
By Alan Herrmann
Alfred Hitchcock explores a dark secret in small town America.
Read the full review
Best Stories of the Week
Election Breakdown
Second-wave Population Shifts Carry Vindman in Seventh
Local Government
Library Board Member Dismissed for "Misconduct"
April Gillespie Said She 'Recorded Over' FOIA'd Video
Two School Board Members Served
Culture
COMMENTARY: A Great Life; and Great Lives
Food
Reasons Aplenty for Cupcake Shop's Acclaim
Commentary
The Real Estate Market May Be Nearing a Tipping Point ...
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
