Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, July 26, 2025. Today, Phil Huber makes the case for endorsements in increasingly nationalized local elections, and the Best of the Week.
Support the Advance Today with a One-Time or Recurring Donation
Reality Check on Nonpartisan Local Elections
By Phil Huber
Local endorsements, for all their imperfections, may be among the last remaining tools to ensure that local voices—not just national party strategists—shape the direction of America’s cities and towns
Read the full story
Best of the Week
Most Read
OPINION: TALKING CROSS TABS - Trump Is Dragging Down Republicans in Virginia According to Latest Commonwealth Poll
Education
Elections
Opinion
OPINION: Dinner on the Grounds and Revival
Commentary: The "Bright Side" of America's Health Insurance System
HUMOR: “Master of the house, doling out the charm / Ready with a handshake and an open palm….”
Stafford
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”