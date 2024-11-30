By Justin Marlowe

WRITER

“Why not Fredericksburg?” This phrase has defined Khalfani King’s endeavors, namely FXBG TV and USA Grubbing. The former is geared towards media-driven exposure for up-and-coming individuals. The latter focuses on communal unity via noteworthy cuisine.

By Alan Herrmann

MOVIE CRITIC

During the early 1970s, Western films were experiencing a renaissance of sorts. Although they had never gone completely out of fashion – these films had been around since the dawn of cinema – there was a conscious effort on Hollywood’s part to produce a new style of Western.

Share

Best Stories of the Week

Local Government

Public Input into King George County’s New Mission and Vision Statement Has Not Been Sought

Stafford Supervisors at Odds Over Library Board Dismissal

Transportation

Stafford Supervisors Approve Transportation Impact Fees

Local Interest

Lafayette Received in Fredericksburg

Analysis and Commentary

There is No Better Day for Wonder

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month