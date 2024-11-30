Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 30, 2024. Today's edition features a look at FXBG TV and USA Grubbing, a classic movie review, and the top stories of the week.
Food, Film, and Fun in the ‘Burg
By Justin Marlowe
WRITER
“Why not Fredericksburg?” This phrase has defined Khalfani King’s endeavors, namely FXBG TV and USA Grubbing. The former is geared towards media-driven exposure for up-and-coming individuals. The latter focuses on communal unity via noteworthy cuisine.
Read the full story
Movie Review: Jeremiah Johnson
By Alan Herrmann
MOVIE CRITIC
During the early 1970s, Western films were experiencing a renaissance of sorts. Although they had never gone completely out of fashion – these films had been around since the dawn of cinema – there was a conscious effort on Hollywood’s part to produce a new style of Western.
Read the full review
Best Stories of the Week
Local Government
Public Input into King George County’s New Mission and Vision Statement Has Not Been Sought
Stafford Supervisors at Odds Over Library Board Dismissal
Transportation
Stafford Supervisors Approve Transportation Impact Fees
Local Interest
Lafayette Received in Fredericksburg
Analysis and Commentary
There is No Better Day for Wonder
Local Obituaries
