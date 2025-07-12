Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, July 12, 2025. Today, Pat Holland on the forthcoming 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, and the week's best
Editorial: Honoring 60 Years of the Older Americans Act - A Commitment Worth Renewing
By Patricia Holland
As we reflect on the 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, let us realize that how we care for our elders says everything about who we are—and who we aspire to be.
The Week’s Best
By Martin Davis
Best Read Story of the Week
Analysis
Architecture
Business
Opinion
HUMOR: Of Molly Pitcher, Elizabeth McGlinchy Flatbush Ratcliffe, and Fredericksburg's own Hugh Mercer
Politics
Republican ticket leaders pitch unity, ‘common sense’ at Northern Virginia rally
Travel
School Zone Speed Cameras to Help Pay for Two Projects in 2026
Traffic Cameras in Fredericksburg Generate $133,000-plus First Half of 2025
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
