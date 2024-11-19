Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, November 18, 2024. Today's features include a first look at the new Stafford superintendent, a visit to Jabberwocky, and a preview of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors' Meeting.
Daniel Smith Appointed as Stafford Schools Superintendent
By Adele Uphaus
By Adele Uphaus
Daniel Smith left what was the fastest-growing school division in Virginia—Loudoun County—to come to what is now the fastest-growing school division—Stafford—and he’ll bring his experience managing growth to his new position.
Read the full story
At Jabberwocky, Christmas and Lafayette Converge
By Martin Davis
Window shopping in downtown Fredericksburg takes on special meaning this time of year, as shop owners decorate their street-facing glass with holiday delights.
One shop owner, however, is using this holiday tradition to blend three distinctive events and personal passions in her store-front window — Christmas, children’s books, and the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s tour of America.
Read the full story
Stafford County Board of Supervisors Meeting - November 19
A preview of this evening’s agenda.
Read the full preview
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.
First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.
And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!