Advance Morning News
It's August 12, 2025. The First Day of School for many! Today, SLOW DOWN; Caledon solar farm; Spotsylvania Back to School preview; and awards for two CTE teachers.
Support the Advance Today with a One-Time or Recurring Donation
FROM THE EDITOR: It's the First Day of School - Slow Down!
By Martin Davis
The onus is rightly on drivers to slow down and be patient now that school is back in session. In Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, expects citations when we forget.
Read the full story
King George Planning Commission to Hear Presentation on Proposed Caledon Solar Farm
By Adele Uphaus
Site of the proposed farm is owned by State Senator and Interim County Attorney Richard Stuart.
Read the full story
BACK TO SCHOOL Spotsylvania
By Martin Davis
School begins in Spotsylvania for all students today. An interview with Superintendent Clint Mitchell, and important websites and dates for the year ahead.
Read the full story
Two Career Technical Education Teachers Earn State-wide Recognition
By Martin Davis
In the final School Board meeting before all students return to class, the district was able to celebrate two of its own for earning teacher-of-the-year honors from state-level organizations.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”