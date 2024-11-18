Advance Morning News
It's Monday, November 18, 2024. Today's features include an analysis of the Stafford Board of Supervisors' actions last week, and a preview of the Spotsylvania School Board meeting.
Commentary: Integrity, Transparency, and the Sounds of Silence
By Martin Davis
Despite a growing uproar over branding a Stafford citizen with "misconduct," the Stafford County Board of Supervisors remains silent.
Read the full commentary
Spotsylvania County School Board - November 18 Meeting
By FXBG Advance Staff
An overview of the topics to be discussed at tonight’s Board meeting.
Read the full story
