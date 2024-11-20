By Adele Uphaus

FXBG Advance Staff

There are a very limited number of tickets available for Thursday evening’s data center discussion at Germanna Community College. The event will start promptly at 6:00 pm.

A summary of the event, and the panel members, follows:

Data centers are coming to the area, but there remains a significant amount of misunderstanding about what these facilities are, how they operate, the agreements under which they were brought into the area, and how key systems within them work.

The Fredericksburg Advance has secured four individuals from the business, data center, and governmental sectors to address these questions and shine some light on the operation of these facilities. As well as the benefits and challenges to our communities they present.

Participants include:

Floyd Thomas - Member Board of Supervisors for Caroline County

Charlie Payne - Hirschler Law Firm

Kevin Hughes - Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority

Curry Roberts - Fredericksburg Regional Alliance

The event will be moderated by FXBG Advance Editor-in-Chief Martin Davis

